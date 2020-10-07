Latah County voters reminded of key dates
Voters are encouraged to vote by absentee ballot to reduce crowds at the polls on Election Day, according to a Latah County Elections news release.
Absentee ballots can be mailed or a drop box for ballots is available in the Latah County Courthouse parking lot in Moscow. Voters can request an absentee ballot online at idahovotes.gov, at the county clerk’s office or the forms can be downloaded from the Latah County website.
Here are some other key dates included in the Monday release from the county:
Friday — Last day to register to vote and update voter registration information.
Oct. 23 — Last day to request an absentee ballot
Oct. 13-30 (Monday to Friday) — Early voting 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Latah County Courthouse.
Oct. 17 and 24 — Early voting 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Latah County Courthouse.
Nov. 3 — Election Day (in-person voting at polls). Absentee ballots must be received by the Elections Office by 8 p.m.
Latah County DMV to offer limited services Thursday, close Friday
The Latah County Department of Motor Vehicles office in Moscow will not be able to process vehicle title transactions Thursday, but other services, including new registrations processing and renewals, will remain available.
The entire DMV will be closed to the public Friday while a new vehicle registration and titling computer system is implemented.
Normal DMV operations will resume Monday. Staff ask the public to remain patient while the new computer system rolls out, as they anticipate issues and glitches to occur.
Phillips Farm to have nature bingo event
The Friends of Phillips Farm will offer nature bingo as part of its Fall Farm Event series at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park north of Moscow.
To participate, visit friendsofphillipsfarm.weebly.com for nature-themed bingo cards, and print one for each member of your family. Head out to Phillips Farm, which is located 5 miles north of Moscow on the west side of U.S. Route 95, to explore and see who is the first to get “bingo.”
Socially-distanced Palouse Pride event this weekend
Palouse Pride will take place in Moscow on Saturday and Sunday. To keep participants safe, all events will require masks and social distancing. The celebration is sponsored by Inland Oasis, a nonprofit that supports educational, social and health programming for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and allied communities on the Palouse, southeastern Washington and North Central Idaho.
A drive-through Pride parade will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center parking lot, 830 N. Mountain View Rd. Participants are encouraged to decorate their car, and each vehicle can drive up to receive a bag of goodies.
There will be a virtual drag show at 9 p.m. Saturday. Ticketing options can be found at inlandoasis.org.
Tours of the new Inland Oasis community center will take place from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at 730 W. Pullman Road. During the tours, where visitors can see the location of the new food bank and space for the community at large. After the Saturday tours, free burgers will be available at the center.
On Sunday, tours will continue between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the Sunday tour times, free omelets in a bag will be available. Contact Inland Oasis at info@inlandoasis.com to schedule a tour on either day.