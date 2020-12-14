Heritage center in Pullman receives donations
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center recently accepted a $2,000 donation from the Pullman Civic Trust and a $1,000 donation from Pullman’s College Hill Association, both donations to be used in the depot’s Fix the Bricks campaign.
The campaign’s goal is to restore the exterior of the depot, and is the first in a series of changes planned for the historic 1916 Northern Pacific Railway building. The work is scheduled to begin this summer.
For more on the depot and its mission, go to pullmandepot.org.
City of Moscow to continue suspension of in-person service
Because of the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the area, the city of Moscow will continue to provide services through phone, email, or by appointment only. It will continue the suspension of in-person service through Dec. 24. All city services except for emergency services will be closed for the Dec. 25 holiday, resuming service Dec. 28
City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled. Rules that limit gatherings to no more than 10 people per event as specified by Gov. Brad Little’s Modified Stage 2 Order require a staggering of citizens attending the meetings. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.