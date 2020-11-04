Two Whitman County Library branches change hours and services
Beginning today, the Oakesdale branch of Whitman County Library will expand its Wednesday hours to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library is now open 1-6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The additional hour and a half of library operation hours is funded by a donation from Palouse Wind Farm and its owner Novatus Energy.
The Malden Branch will resume its services through weekly Friday pop-up library events, beginning at noon Friday at the Malden City Park. Free fall grab bags for kids, teens and adults will be available this week.
For more information on the Oakesdale Library, contact Shelly Ausmus at (509) 285-431 or follow the library on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OakesdaleLibrary.
For information on the Malden Library, contact Vanessa Place via email at malden@whitco.lib.wa.us, call (509) 523-3109 or follow the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MaldenLibrary.
Gamebird Foundation to meet in Moscow on Thursday
The Gamebird Foundation will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The board meeting will begin a 6, and the public meeting will begin at 6:30.
Face coverings will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed.