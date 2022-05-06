Guided meditation returns to Idler’s Rest
The Palouse Land Trust has scheduled three guided meditations to take place at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve north of Moscow. The first is scheduled from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Monday. Meggan Baumgartner will lead the beginner-friendly practices. The events are free to attend, and donations are encouraged.
Meditations also are scheduled from 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 19 and 11 a.m. to noon May 21. Organizers recommend participants bring something to sit on and to wear loose, comfortable clothing.
The meditations are intended to focus the mind, calm the spirit and assist in “recalibrating the being.” For more information on Baumgartner, visit healingpt.com. For more information about the Palouse Land Trust visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities.
Online plant salescheduled for May 13, 14
The Idaho Native Plant Society White Pine Chapter will have a native plant sale online May 13-14. Orders can be placed online and pickup is done in person at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow, the same day as the online purchase.
Plants for sale will be available at whitepineinps.org for preview Wednesday. There will be more than 3,000 plants available and will include forbs, grasses and native shrubs. For more information visitwhitepineinps.org.