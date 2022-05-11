Spraying to start on Chipman trail Monday
The Whitman County Parks Department will spray areas alongside the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail for noxious weeds Monday through May 23.
The days and times of the spraying will be dependent on the weather conditions, and all areas will be clearly marked when the spraying is taking place.
Trail users are encouraged to remain alert when using the trail, and those with chemical sensitivities should remain alert to the dates of spraying. The parks department is required by law to control noxious weeds. For more information contact the Whitman County Parks Department at (509) 397-6238.
Pullman Civic Theatre postpones shows
The Pullman Civic Theatre has postponed showings of “Importance of Being Earnest” until June because of positive COVID-19 cases among the cast. The shows will return at 7:30 p.m. on June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on June 5 and 12. Tickets can be purchased at pullmancivictheatre.org/tickets/earnest/.