Police respond to noise complaint at gathering of carolers
Moscow Police responded to a noise complaint during a Sunday gathering of people singing Christmas carols in Friendship Square. The event was organized by Moscow’s Christ Church.
Capt. Roger Lanier said someone residing in a nearby building put a speaker out a window and played what sounded like static or an electronic tone at high volume during the afternoon gathering.
Police contacted the woman, who said she caused the noise. She was advised to shut off the speaker because she did not have a permit for amplified music.
Lanier said she was not cited, but an officer is waiting for information from someone at the incident who said they have a video of the event.
Latah County Community Foundation grant recipients announced
The Latah County Community Foundation announced the recipients of its fall cycle grants of more than $19,000. The money will go to 11 organizations and schools throughout Latah County. The Latah County Community Foundation’s goal is to support programs or projects associated with education, human services, civic improvements, the arts and the environment.
The recipients are City of Deary Recreation Fund, JK Good Samaritan food bank, Latah County Historical Society, Latah County Library District, Latah Recovery Community Center, Moscow Day School, Moscow High School, Potlatch Elementary School Library, Potlatch Elementary School STEAM program, Potlatch School District and WI&M Railway History Preservation Group Inc.
Western Pulse Growers Association meeting next week
The Western Pulse Growers Association will have its 56th annual growers meeting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. There will be an in-person and virtual option for attendees. Washington and Idaho pesticide credentials are available to in-person attendees only. Speakers will cover topics of sustainability, farm programs, crop insurance and domestic marketing efforts.
Registration is $40 and includes lunch and a hosted reception. The virtual meeting will be on Zoom and is free. To register for either option visit conta.cc/3lpuTi2 or contact Kim Monk at (208) 882-3023 or email kmonk@usapulses.org.
City’s downtown holiday light finalists announced
The city of Moscow announced the four finalists in its downtown storefront decoration contest. The finalists in the DeLIGHTful Downtown contest are Ampersand Oil and Vinegar Tap House, Cafe Artista, Moscow Contemporary and Rebel Roots Salon. Voting is open through 10 p.m. Wednesday at ci.moscow.id.us/214/Parks-Recreation or by scanning the QR code at each business.
DeLIGHTful Downtown is part of the Light up the Season events from the city of Moscow. Events also includes the Winter Wonderland Tree lighting and parade in Friendship Square on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.
Disability Action Center NW releases videos on mental health
The Disability Action Center NW released four Mental Health Toolbox videos for young adults aimed at anxiety and stress. The videos focus on the importance of self-care, maintaining healthy schedules, practicing mindfulness and creating a portable toolbox.
There are two options for the videos. One has both closed captioning and American Sign Language interpretation. To watch the videos, visit the Disability Action Center NW Youtube channel at youtu.be/_kjdEofI8sQ.
Ugly sweater competition and holiday trivia set for Wednesday
The University of Idaho Office of Alumni Relations has an ugly sweater and holiday trivia event scheduled from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday via Zoom. There will be a prize for the ugliest sweater and first, second and third place in trivia.
To sign up visit bit.ly/3DGFADf. Details will be sent out to everyone who registers before the event. Trivia participants should downloade the Kahoot! app or have the website kahoot.com ready before the event starts.