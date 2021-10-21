Colfax Winterfest parade seeking participants
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce has opened spots for its Winterfest parade and for food and craft vendors. The parade is Dec. 4 and will be on Main Street in Colfax. It will be followed by a fireworks show.
Contact Molly Keogh at the Colfax Chamber of Commerce for more information and to reserve a spot at (509) 610-9028 or email her at colfaxchamber@gmail.com.
Elks Lodge donates run proceeds to American Red Cross
The Moscow Elks Lodge announced Wednesday it had donated $1,500 to the American Red Cross to support disaster and biological service needs. The money came from the lodge’s 9/11 5K Remembrance Run-Walk-March event in September.
Moscow Eagles’ Haunted Lodge building sessions through weekend
The Eagles’ Haunted Lodge in Moscow invites residents to help with production and set building from 5-10 p.m. today. Building sessions are from noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday as well. The event also is looking for staff or scare actors.
The Haunted Lodge will be open for scaring starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 28-31 at 123 N. Main St. in Moscow. For more information, email thehauntedlodge@gmail.com.