Palouse writers guild to have month-long writing event
Beginning today, the Palouse Writers Guild, Potlatch Public Library and Troy Community Library are having a curbside “Motivational Mondays” event for aspiring writers with an interest in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo).
Each Monday in November, a new NaNoWriMo packet will be available for pickup at the Troy and Potlatch libraries. An official NaNoWriMo chart will be on display in both locations, where creatives can update their progress.
NaNoWriMo challenges participants to write 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days. Learn more about NaNoWriMo at nanowrimo.org.
For more information, contact Beth Tunnell at potlatch@latahlibrary.org or Michelle Sturdy at troy@latahlibrary.org
Moscow church will offer Election Day vigil
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Moscow will open its doors for a 12-hour vigil of prayer and reflection Tuesday. This is the first time that the building will be open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic closed the doors in March.
The congregation of St. Mark’s invites the community to drop in for a few moments of silence and contemplation. Attendance will be limited in accordance with Idaho’s public health guidelines. The church will allow no more than 10 people at any one time.
Public health measures and social distancing will be followed. Properly worn face masks are required for all guests over the age of 6. Visitors will be asked to provide contact information in the event it is needed for potential contact tracing.
No clothing, signs or other items that support or oppose specific candidates will be allowed inside the church. It will be a nonpartisan event.
St. Mark’s is located at 111 S. Jefferson in Moscow, across from the Moscow-Latah County Public Library. For more information, contact the church office at (208) 882-2022 or saintmark.moscow@gmail.com.