Historical Society continues series on race and civil rights
The Latah County Historical Society will present the second virtual program in a three-part series on race and civil rights at 6 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
Phillip Thompson, the director and board president of the Idaho Black History Museum, will present “Black Idaho: Ahead of the Curve” in conjunction with the showing of a nationally touring exhibit at the University of Idaho.
The program is a compliment to the traveling exhibit, “For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights,” on display now at the University of Idaho Library.
More details about the exhibit can be found at www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/exhibits.
Thursday’s virtual event is free. Those wishing to attend may find a login link on the LCHS website, latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/exhibits
Palouse fundraiser supports work of nonprofits
The Palouse Federated Church is managing a “GivingTuesday” fundraiser today to support the work of Palouse-area nonprofits and community organizations that have been unable to hold traditional fundraising activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donors can give online only today at www.palousegives.org to support the work ofDistinguished Young Women, Garfield-Palouse Athletic Club, GarPal VIKotics, PalouseEmpire Young Life and Palouse Skatepark & Tony Kettel Skate Gardens.
The fundraiser ends at midnight.
Pullman League of Women Voters to meet Thursday
The Pullman League of Women Voters will have a virtual public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
The meeting will feature a presentation by Rob Curley, editor of the Spokesman-Review newspaper of Spokane. Curley will discuss how the paper has continued to show leadership and inform readers in the past several months.
To access the meeting, visit the league’s website at lwvpullman.org for the Zoom link.