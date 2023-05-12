Sale dates set for pollinator plant kits

The Palouse Prairie Foundation is offering Palouse Prairie Pollinator Plant Kits containing 20 native plants including nine different species that will provide pollinators with pollen and nectar from spring into fall.

The kits will be available to buy today and Saturday in Moscow at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Today’s sale is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Saturday sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

