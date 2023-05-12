The Palouse Prairie Foundation is offering Palouse Prairie Pollinator Plant Kits containing 20 native plants including nine different species that will provide pollinators with pollen and nectar from spring into fall.
The kits will be available to buy today and Saturday in Moscow at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Today’s sale is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Saturday sale is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Pullman, the kits will be available at the Pullman Farmers Market from 3:30-6 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 at Koppel Farm.
The kits cost $25.00 payable by check or cash only.
Pop-up exhibit this weekend in Genesee
The artwork of Genesee’s Ellen Vieth will be featured in a pop-up exhibition titled “House” scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Little Pink House Gallery, 157 North Elm St, Genesee.
Exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, with private appointments available the week following the exhibit.
Vieth has invited nine artists to explore the theme with her, including Megan Atwood Cherry, a multidisciplinary artist whose recent sculptures incorporate painted wood, stone, and fiber.
Joining Vieth and Cherry, are multimedia artists Ray Esparsen and David Herbold, painter Selene Santucci and ceramicists, Jill Birshbach, Casey Doyle, and Ann Christensen. Sally Graves Machlis and Delphine Keim will have collaborative work with text and image.
A planned improvement project on Lilly Street and First Street is scheduled to begin Monday, according to a press release from the city of Moscow.
Work will take place on Lilly Street to replace existing water, storm and sewer utility lines as well as improve traffic and pedestrian flow and safety from State Highway 8 to A Street and from Lieuallen Street to Lilly Street.
During the project, residents can expect road closures, detours, and possible delays near this location. This will include both Lilly Street and First Street. Local access for residents and businesses will remain open as much as possible during construction.
The project is scheduled for completion in September 2023.
PRH group aims to raise, give away $10K in one night
Girlfriends Gather, an annual event hosted by the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation Women’s Leadership Guild, is hoping to raise and give away $10,000 on Tuesday.
The public is invited to attend Girlfriends Gather from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Brelsford WSU Visitor Center in Pullman. With a $100 donation, each attendee nominates an eligible nonprofit to take home all donations that evening. The winning nonprofit is identified at the end of the night. The goal is to have 100 women in attendance, each donating $100.
Eligible nonprofits must align with the mission to serve women’s and children’s health and wellness in Whitman, Latah, Nez Perce or Asotin County.