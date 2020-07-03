Palouse Plein Air art event registration is open
Online registration is open for the annual painting competition, Palouse Plein Air, scheduled Sept. 11-18, according to a city of Moscow news release.
During this period, participants paint outdoors at any location of their choosing in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman and Benewah counties. All painting media are eligible for competition, including gouache, watercolor, acrylic and oil.
There is no limit to the number of paintings a participant may make during the competition, but each registered artist is invited to enter a maximum of three finished works for exhibition.
The Palouse Plein Air juror, who will be announced this summer, adjudicates the exhibition and confers the following cash and recognition awards: first place ($400), second place ($200), third place ($100), best Palouse, best downtown, best historical, best onsite photos of artwork, student awards, honorable mentions and purchase awards.
The standard registration fee for Palouse Plein Air is $25, with a special student rate of $20 per registrant. All artists aged 18 and older can find more information and register at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Idaho Food Bank Fund accepting grant applications through July
The Idaho Food Bank Fund’s grant application process is open until July 31.
All Idaho 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that provide hunger relief, nutrition awareness and/or promote healthy eating are eligible to apply for funding.
Funds can be used to operate programs, purchase food, acquire nutrition education materials, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and/or promote access to and benefit from all these activities and resources for underserved and marginalized populations in Idaho.
Applications can be found online at idahofoodbankfund.org.
Public asked to report Asian giant hornet sightings
In an effort to protect honey bee populations, Washington state and federal officials and local beekeepers have asked the public to keep their eyes open and report any sightings of Asian giant hornets in the state.
The invasive hornet has already been spotted in two different Washington cities this year and is harmful to honeybee populations.
More information can be found on the Department of Agriculture website at bit.ly/31NfU8H.
Albion Branch Library gears up for renovation
Whitman County Library was recently awarded a $10,000 grant to renovate the Albion branch library. Provided by the METER Foundation of Pullman, the money purchase a new heating and air conditioning unit along with upgrades to the carpeting, paint and furniture.
Renovations are expected to begin immediately, taking advantage of the library’s closed status because of COVID-19.
Albion residents needing curbside, mailing services or summer reading program information are encouraged to call (509) 397-4366. Wi-Fi service and book drop access remain available outside the library building.