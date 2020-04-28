Local Briefs

Daily News columnist wins Idaho Press Club awards
Moscow-Pullman Daily News freelance columnist William Brock earned a pair of awards in the Idaho Press Club’s 2019 Excellence in Journalism contest.
Brock, who writes a twice-monthly column for the Daily News called “Force of Nature,” earned a second-place award for general column writing.
Brock entered three of his columns from 2019: “New abortion laws rife with hypocrisy” (May 30); “Wherefore art thou, old-school Republicans?” (Oct. 17); and “Will GOP senators offer knives? Or knaves?” (Dec. 12). The columns can be found together at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3cRa7B1.
Brock also won an award for first place in outdoor writing for a piece that appeared in September in the Spokesman Review, found here: bit.ly/2VHdp47.
The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of working journalists from all media. The group’s mission is to promote excellence in journalism, freedom of expression and freedom of information. The full list of 2019 awards can be found here: bit.ly/358k8Hk
Moscow theater provides online plays through shutdowns
The Kenworthy Theatre in Moscow has announced its next virtual event, a one-act play called “Pancakes and Eggs (Greek Gods in a Diner),” by Kendra Phillips. The play premiered at 4 p.m. Sunday online.
In the play, Apollo’s having pancakes, Aphrodite’s having eggs and the waitress has had it with both of them. If all goes well, they’ll find love over syrup. The play can be viewed using the link bit.ly/3aHAwjl.
Latah County Library board meeting rescheduled
The regular monthly meeting of the Latah County Library District board of trustees scheduled for today has been canceled and rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.
An agenda will be posted on the library’s website at latahlibrary.org. For more information contact library director Chris Sokol chriss@latahlibrary.org
Portion of parking violation revenues will aid UI students
Through June 30, 50 percent of the revenue from all University of Idaho parking citation payments will support the Bruce & Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund.
The fund provides financial assistance to UI students experiencing emergency situations that impede academic progress and cannot reasonably resolve their financial situation through other sources.
Any community member who is not a current UI faculty, staff or student who still has their parking citation can pay their fees online at aims.parking.uidaho.edu. Community members who do not have their ticket number can email parking@uidaho.edu with their name and vehicle license plate number for assistance.
Email parking@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-6424 for more information.
Former WSU quarterback promotes local COVID-19 fund
Former Washington State University quarterback and current NFL quarterback Gardner Minshew is urging people to donate to the Pullman Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
In a video posted April 20 on Youtube, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback asks people to donate to the “official hospital of the Cougs.”
The emergency fund was created to help the hospital make up for a projected loss in millions of dollars of revenue and a shortage of equipment and supplies. The hospital has raised more than $500,000 toward its $2 million goal. It has received more than 5,000 donated hand-sewn masks as well.
Whitman County Library resumes mailing books
Whitman County Library has resumed mailing books, movies and other materials to residents living within the library district. Requests for items can be submitted via the catalog at whitco.lib.wa.us, by email at info@whitco.lib.wa.us and by phone to Colfax at (509) 397-4366. Staff asks callers to leave a message if the call isn’t answered.
The library is also providing free Kanapy movie streaming from its website, along with links to the exercise class “Move it or Lose It,” which is provided by Whitman Hospital and Medical Center.
Essential staff are working in the Colfax Library from 9-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, accepting requests and mailing them directly to people’s homes. The library asks that patrons keep all library materials in their homes until bookdrops and/or branch locations reopen.