Local Briefs

WSU president accepts renewed contract, pay cut
Washington State University regents voted unanimously Friday to renew President Kirk Schulz’s contract for another five years. The deal includes a self-imposed 10 percent pay reduction as well as the voluntary forfeiture of other bonuses and assets.
Schulz decided to accept the reduction, which will last through June 2021, in response to the continued fiscal upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He also turned down a $50,000 retention bonus installed in his original contract. He will also give up access to university-provided vehicles — another part of his original contract.
WSU will also sell a condominium in Seattle used to house university presidents when they visit the region.
Explosive reported at Gritman; nothing found
An individual reportedly called Gritman Medical Center in Moscow Sunday, said an explosive was inside the building and hung up the phone, according to Moscow Police Department Capt. Will Krasselt.
The call, which reportedly sounded like a male’s voice, was reported to police at 4:56 a.m.
Krasselt said police searched Gritman, Moscow Family Medicine and QuickCARE facilities and did not locate an explosive. He said police have the phone number that was used to make the call and it is investigating.
New Idaho law prohibits cell phone use while driving
Beginning Wednesday, Idaho drivers will only be able to operate electronic devices in hands-free mode while driving, including when stopped at a red light or stop sign.
The new Idaho State Code 49-1401A, intended to “address safety concerns associated with a significant portion of distracted driving crashes,” makes holding a cell phone, or other mobile electronic device, illegal while operating a vehicle with few exceptions.
This law applies in every city and county throughout the state. Troopers, officers and deputies will issue warnings through the end of the year, after which citations can be issued.
First-time offenses come with a $75 fine, second-time offenses within three years will include a $150 fine and third-time and subsequent offenses within three years will be subject to a $300 fine and may lead to a 90-day license suspension.
Pullman seeks donations for Fourth of July fireworks
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations for its 45th annual Fourth of July celebration. The event will not include its usual gathering in Sunnyside Park this year, but will include a fireworks display.
A fundraising goal of $20,000 has been set for the event. Contributions can be sent at any time to the chamber or dropped off at the office at 415 N. Grand in Pullman until 1 p.m. daily. Online donations can be made at pullmanchamber.com.
Community members are encouraged to gather safely with their families to watch the show, which will begin Saturday at dusk.
UI grad students seek caribou stories
A pair of University of Idaho graduate students at work on a project about the recent loss of North Idaho’s Selkirk Woodland Caribou herd would like to hear from readers who have stories about the animals.
Chris Lamb and Jack Kredell are gathering environmental data to create a map documenting the ecological and community responses to caribou absence in the formerly designated critical caribou habitat.
A key component of this project is the collection of oral history from communities surrounding this area.
If you have a story about a caribou encounter (or anything pertaining to the former Idaho Woodland Caribou herd) that you would like to share, please email to Jack Kredell at jkredell@uidaho.edu or Chris Lamb at clamb@uidaho.edu.