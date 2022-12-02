Baquet named Murrow award winner

The 2023 Murrow Symposium Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Dean Baquet of the New York Times. The symposium is scheduled for April 4-5 on the Washington State University campus and a complete schedule will be posted at a later date.

Baquet leads the local investigative fellowship for the New York Times and served as the executive editor at the newspaper. He is the first Black person to have the position of executive editor at the Times. Baquet also has worked at The Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and Times-Picayune in his journalism career.

Tags

Recommended for you