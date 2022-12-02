Baquet named Murrow award winner
The 2023 Murrow Symposium Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Dean Baquet of the New York Times. The symposium is scheduled for April 4-5 on the Washington State University campus and a complete schedule will be posted at a later date.
Baquet leads the local investigative fellowship for the New York Times and served as the executive editor at the newspaper. He is the first Black person to have the position of executive editor at the Times. Baquet also has worked at The Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and Times-Picayune in his journalism career.
He received a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting in 1988 for the work on documenting corruption in the Chicago City Council and was a Pulitzer finalist in 1994. He studied English at Columbia University.
Nominations accepted for Rosa Parks award
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force has opened nominations for the Rosa Parks Human Rights Achievement Awards with a deadline of Jan. 5. Nominations should include a one page letter describing the accomplishments and background of the nominee and reason why they should receive the award. All nominations can be mailed to Latah County Human Rights Task Force, Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843 or emailed to Joann Muneta at jmuneta@uidaho.edu.
The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast is scheduled for Jan. 21 and the awards will be presented then. One award will be given to a recipient who has a history of commitment and achievement in local human rights and a student who shows promise in the field of human rights.
Tree of light ceremonies planned for Pullman, Colfax
Friends of Hospice will have the annual tree of light and remembrance ceremonies at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman and at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The events are open to everyone. For more information contact Friends of Hospice at (509) 332-4414.
The tree will remain lit throughout the holiday season for community viewing. The Colfax Library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The library will be closed Dec. 24-26. For more information, visit friendsofhospice.net/annual-tree-of-light.