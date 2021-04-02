UI reports scam involving purchasing department
The University of Idaho announced Thursday it has recently become aware of an internet scam involving someone improperly impersonating the university’s purchasing department in an effort to purchase large quantities of various types of goods.
According to UI news release, emails have been sent to numerous vendors from email addresses ending in “unidaho-edu.com,” which is not a University of Idaho email address. The emails use names of people associated with the university, but who are not purchasing department employees. These emails do not represent UI or its associates in any manner, according to the release.
The UI encourages anyone who receives one of these emails to report the matter to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.IC3.gov. Further, residents can contact abuse@uidaho.edu if aware of or have been contacted by anyone using the domain “unidaho-edu.com.”
Moscow Central Lions Club offering scholarships
The Moscow Central Lions Club is offering graduating seniors the chance to apply for the club’s 2021-22 academic scholarship.
The Lions Club will award as many as four $1,000 scholarships for Academic Year 2021-22 to graduating seniors from the Moscow area. Students must reside within the boundaries of the Moscow School District.
To be eligible, students must enroll at the University of Idaho or in a vocational, technical or academic program, or at least one academic year at a post-secondary school in Idaho beginning fall 2021.
Full scholarship details and an application can be found on the Moscow Central Lions Club’s website, e-clubhouse.org/sites/moscowcentral/. Applications are due by April 19.
Indigenous women, domestic abuse the focus of forum
“Tribal, State, and Federal Laws, and the Plight of Indigenous Women” is the scheduled presentation for a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
Presenters Julie Leavitt and Jeanette Moody will discuss the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women in this country and Canada. They will also shed light on issues of domestic violence on reservations, which are complicated by jurisdictional issues. The discussion will include a section on the Violence Against Women Act, which was signed into law in 1994.
Moody is a second-year law student at University of Idaho College of Law. She is married with four children and a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. Leavitt is also in her second year of law school at UI. She grew up in Twin Bridges, Mont., and is a descendent of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
Login information is available on the league’s website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Washington state parks will have free days in April
The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days at state parks in April. On free days, visitors do not need a Discover Pass for day-use parking.
The free days are scheduled for Saturday and April 22.
The free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit. It is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources.
Penny drive to benefit library youth programs
The Whitman County Rural Library System is having a penny drive Sunday through April 30. During the drive, each of the 14 library branch locations will collect money to fund programs or projects they consider vital to their community.
National Library Week kicks off the event Sunday. First sponsored in 1958, the week is an observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country. Whitman County Library celebrates the contributions of its customers and staff during the event.
For open hours and upcoming events, please call (509) 397-4366 or www.whitco.lib.wa.us.