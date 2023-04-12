The Palouse Habitat For Humanity’s annual Beans ’n’ Jeans online auction is underway and scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Saturday. The auction is available at bit.ly/3zOUcRh.
Items for auction include paintings, hotel stays and more. Proceeds will go towards the building of the next house from Habitat for Humanity.
Pullman production of ‘South Pacific’ opens Thursday
Regional Theatre of the Palouse will have the opening night of “South Pacific” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 122 N. Grand St., Pullman. Tickets are $25-$30 and are available online at rtoptheatre.org or by calling the box office at (509) 334-0750. A group discount is available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. The show will run through April 23.
“South Pacific” was adapted by Richard Rogders and Oscar Hammerstien from the novel “Tales of the South Pacific” by James Michener. It follows two couples as they navigate love and war. The play is directed by John Rich with music direction by Tina McClure. It features both local and national actors.
Silent Film Festival at the Kenworthy in May
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will have a Silent Film Festival at 7 p.m. each Thursday in May. Tickets will be $15 per film for general admission, $50 for a festival pass. There are discounted tickets for students. Festival passes include admission to each film and a backstage reception with the artists after the show. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/403XrPo.
The films are: “The Wind” on May 4, “The Blood of a Poet” on May 11, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” on May 18 and “Sherlock Jr.” on May 25. “The Wind” and “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” are suitable for mature audiences. Local composers Dylan Champagne, Ruby Fulton, Liam Marchant and Spencer Cuppage will produce new music to accompany the shows.
Stream cleanup, nature challenge scheduled
The Palouse Conservation District and Adopt-a-Stream will have an Earth Day Stream Cleanup from 9-11 a.m. April 22 in Pullman. The location and details will be sent to registered participants and registration can be done online at palousecd.org. The stream cleanup will happen in rain or shine and closed-toed shoes, sun protection, rain gear and water are recommended.
The city of Moscow and the Palouse Conservation District will have the City Nature Challenge April 28 to May 1. The City Nature Challenge is an international effort to document any wild plants, animals, fungi, seaweed, bacteria or lichen in Whitman and Latah Counties. Participants will take a photo and upload it to the iNaturalist app for scientists to use. For more information visit palousecd.org/city-nature-challenge.