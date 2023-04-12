Beans ’n’ Jeans fundraiser auction closes Saturday

The Palouse Habitat For Humanity’s annual Beans ’n’ Jeans online auction is underway and scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Saturday. The auction is available at bit.ly/3zOUcRh.

Items for auction include paintings, hotel stays and more. Proceeds will go towards the building of the next house from Habitat for Humanity.

