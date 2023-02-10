Hope Harbor Idaho launches survey for parents
Hope Harbor Idaho, working with the Idaho Resilience Project, has made available an anonymous survey to assess family needs in the area. The survey covers questions about childcare, summer activities, child development, medical care and more. The survey is available at s.surveyplanet.com/i9zb152b. Responses gathered will help the group to provide information on resources available to fill community needs.
Hope Harbor Idaho started in August to provide a space for families to find resources. The survey is open to all families in Idaho Public Health Dist II, which includes Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties.