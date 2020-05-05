Whitman County Library book-drops available
Whitman County Library book drops are now open for the return of materials at all 14 branch locations. Staff will be emptying the drops regularly. With nearly 4,000 items checked out, staff asks the public to continue to hold items if a book drop is full.
The library has resumed taking requests and mailing books, movies and other materials directly to residents’ homes. Requests for materials can be submitted via the catalog at whitco.lib.wa.us, by email at info@whitco.lib.wa.us and by phone to Colfax at (509) 397-4366. Phones will be answered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The governor’s timeline for reopening library facilities falls in phase 3 of the statewide plan, meaning it could be weeks before libraries can reopen. In the meantime, the library encourages you to follow their Facebook pages, subscribe to their weekly newsletter or visit the website at whitco.lib.wa.us for updates.
Pullman volunteer firefighter meeting canceled
The meeting of the Pullman Volunteer Firefighters Relief and Pension Board scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled, by order of Glenn Johnson, chairman. The board is responsible for the local administration of the Volunteer Firefighters’ and Reserve Officers’ Relief and Pension Act. The board consists of the city clerk, the mayor, one city council member, the fire chief and one firefighter elected by other firefighters in their department.
University of Idaho to have online events today
The University of Idaho will have several events online today, starting with Tai Chi for faculty and staff at noon via Zoom. Confucius Institute instructor Robert Luo will lead. Participate online at bit.ly/2SAgPUd.
The Faculty Senate will meet 3:30-5 p.m. today via Zoom. Participate online at bit.ly/2SBHQXp.
Virtual choirs will perform from 7:30-8:30 p.m. today. The Lionel Hampton School of Music will celebrate past livestreamed performances. Participate online at facebook.com/LHSOM.
Moscow Urban Renewal Agency cancels meeting
The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency, in keeping with stage 1 guidelines for public meetings under Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s “Idaho Rebounds” program, canceled a scheduled Thursday meeting.
Assuming stage 2 proceeds as estimated, the May 21 meeting will occur via remote access. An official agenda or cancellation, if necessary, will be published the week prior.
Latah Zoning Commission to have public hearings
The Latah County Zoning Commission will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. May 20 the Latah County Courthouse in Moscow.
The hearing will consider Conditional Use Permit 1136, a request by Inland Cellular to construct a 190-foot tower in place of a 120 foot tower at 1082 Lisher Cut-Off Road, Potlatch, in the Agriculture Forest zone.
Additional information, including copies of the proposal, are available online at latah.id.us or from the planning department, which can be reached at (208) 883-7220.
The deadline to submit written exhibits or to contact this office to make arrangements to give verbal testimony or to listen to the hearing at noon May 19.
Idaho Gives runs through Thursday
Nineteen local nonprofits are participating in Idaho Gives, a statewide online giving effort to support these groups and what they do in the community. Residents can support these groups until 11 p.m. Thursday at idahogives.org. All donations made are entered into drawings for prizes from the nonprofits.
Nonprofits participating are the 1912 Center, Animal House Ferals, Backyard Harvest, Families Together, Festival Dance, Humane Society of the Palouse, Idaho Firewise, Institute for Community Partnerships and Sustainable Development, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Latah County Historical Society, Latah Trail Foundation, Moscow Community Theatre, Palouse Choral Society, Palouse Habitat for Humanity, Palouse Land Trust, PCEI, TIFO, United Way of Latah County and Washington-Idaho Symphony.