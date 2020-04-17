Vandal Community Relief fund raises $30,000
The University of Idaho Vandal Community Relief campaign reports it has raised more than $30,000 to support students with needs since the university moved classes online to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The university community has donated the money to support the Vandal Food Pantry, the Bruce & Kathy Pitman Fund for Student Emergencies and Project ECHO.
Learn more or donate to the fund at bit.ly/2Vu2Dgk.
Washington State Hospital Association distributes masks
The Washington State Hospital Association began sending shipments of disposable surgical masks yesterday to Washington hospitals, but neither Pullman Regional Hospital nor Whitman Hospital and Medical Center will benefit.
These shipments mark the first time the association has imported and distributed medical supplies to ensure hospitals have the required equipment to keep staff and patients safe. Some of WSHA’s masks have already been distributed to local long-term care facilities and organizations serving individuals experiencing homelessness.
WSHA purchased 300,000 disposable surgical masks and is selling the masks to facilities at-cost. The association is working with the Washington State Rural Health Collaborative to distribute the masks.