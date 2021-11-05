Moscow Public Library closed Monday
The Moscow Public Library will be closed Monday for construction related to their remodeling. They expect to reopen as normal on Tuesday.
The library’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Pullman Residential Leaf collection begins Monday
Starting Monday the city of Pullman will be collecting leaves in specific quadrants of the city, depending on the day. Leaf collection will start Monday through Wednesday on Pioneer Hill in the SE quadrant, Nov. 12-16 on Military Hill and the NW quadrant, Nov. 17-19 on Sunnyside Hill and the SW quadrant, and Nov. 22-24 on College Hill in the NE quadrant. The Nov. 17-19 dates will include Nicole Court, Sunrise Drive, Cory Lane, Golden Hills Drive and the Evergreen community.
The maintenance department is asking community members to rake leaves into the parking strip in front of their homes no more than two days before collection starts in their area and to ensure storm drains and gutters are clear of all debris including leaves. It also is asking residents to use off-street parking during their collection days because of the large and heavy equipment which needs room to maneuver in the streets. The city is asking to not bag the leaves or place anything other than leaves to be collected.
Free discussion Wednesday about surgery
Dr. Nancy Panko, general surgeon and doctor for Pullman Surgical Associates, will discuss common questions about when to consider surgery at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. The presentation is part of Pullman Regional Hosptial’s Women’s Wellness Series.
The Women’s Wellness Series is a coffeehouse style conversation from a health professional for women 30 and older. These presentations are free and open to anyone.
The link to the Wednesday event can be found at pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
UI’s annual ski swap event set for Thursday
The University of Idaho Outdoor Program and the UI Vandal Ski team will have 46th Annual Outdoor Equipment Sale and Ski Swap at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Student Recreation Center on the UI campus.
Admission is cash only and is $5 per person from 6-6:30 p.m., $1 from 6:30-7 p.m. and free from 7-8 p.m. University of Idaho students and children younger than 12 are free for the entire event.
Masks are required inside the building and there will be limited entry. Anyone who wants to sell their own equipment can reserve a table for $10 and should arrive between 5-6 p.m. For more information contact the UI Outdoor Program at (208) 885-6170.