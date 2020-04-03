Colfax hospital hotline opens
Community members can call Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics’ hotline for questions and phone screenings to determine need for COVID-19 testing. The hospital asks that people call the number (509) 397-5717 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week to speak with a registered nurse regarding COVID-19 concerns.
People who meet criteria for testing will be registered and given an appointment for testing. They will report to the hospital’s external testing area outside the front hospital entrance at their designated times and remain in their vehicles — staff members will greet patients at their vehicle to complete testing. People should not come to the testing center without an appointment. For more information, visit bit.ly/39C20X7.
Pullman Kiwanis will match community donations
The Kiwanis Club of Pullman will match community donations of as much as $2,500 for the food pantry program in Pullman schools.
The Pullman Schools Pantry Program is a supplemental food program to support the health of Pullman School District families in need. They continue to serve students in the Pullman School District during the school closures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The pantry program provides weekend supplemental food bags for students enrolled in the pantry program.
Pullman Kiwanis challenge members of the community to donate to the Pantry Program along with the club. Donations will be collected until April 10.
To donate, visit pullmankiwanis.org/donate or send donations to: Kiwanis Club of Pullman, P.O. Box 716, Pullman, WA 99163 and indicate “Food Pantry Program.” To learn more about the service club, visit pullmankiwanis.org.