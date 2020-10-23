Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Cloudy with snow developing during the afternoon. High 34F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.