Moscow will winterize, close four park restrooms
Permanent restrooms at Lena Whitmore Park, Mountain View Park, Ghormley Park and Kiwanis Park will be winterized and closed today, according to a city of Moscow news release.
Moscow burning season to run through Nov. 1
Moscow fire officials announced the 2020 fall burning season will last through Nov. 1 in the city limits, according to a city news release.
Open burning is allowed for garden waste, tree trimmings and brush only.
Burning must be at a distance of at least 25 feet from any building, structure or other combustible material when the pile size is 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height. Anything larger must be 50 feet or more from any structure or other combustible material. A hose or other fire extinguishing equipment must be on hand and a competent person must be at the burn site at all times until the fire has been totally extinguished. No waste matter is allowed to be burned, no burning is allowed after dark, people who burn debris must make sure all fires are extinguished before leaving the site and no demolition or construction site burning is permitted during the burning period. Those who do not meet the burning requirements may be subject to fines per city code.
UI to host virtual art event for high school students
The University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture will host a virtual High School Design Day on Nov. 7.
The event is free and open to students in grades 9-12. Workshops will be available in architecture, art and design, interior architecture and design, landscape architecture and virtual technology and design.
Registration is open and limited to the first 100 who apply. Learn more and register online at uidaho.edu/caa/highschool-events/hsdd.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, an annual event sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration to provide Americans with an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths through the safe and proper disposal of prescription medications.
Unused or expired prescription medications pose public safety risks, including potential accidental poisoning, misuse and overdose. Flushing unused medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can lead to potential health and safety hazards, including increased risk of drugs making it into the wrong hands and potential impact on aquatic life.
The city of Pullman provides members of the public with access to a prescription drug drop-box, available 24/7 in the Police Department lobby.