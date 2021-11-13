Yard sale to benefit food pantry
Inland Oasis and West Side Food Pantry in Moscow will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Inland Oasis Community Center at 730 W. Pullman Road by Mod Pizza.
There will be clothes, furniture and crafting supplies. Parking will be in the back of the building and masks are required. All sales are by donation and all money raised goes to Inland Oasis and the pantry.
Native plant grants available through Idaho Native Plant Society
The White Pine chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society has opened a grant program to promote awareness and use of native plants in landscaping. Projects can include restoration of degraded sites using native plants, using native plants into landscaping, or posting educational signs or doing research involving all aspects of native plants.
Grant applications are due by Feb. 1. For more information visit whitepineinps.org. Grants should focus on north-central Idaho, though some parts of eastern Washington will be considered.
Malden mayor to address League of Women Voters of Pullman
One year after the Babb Road fire destroyed more than 120 homes in Malden, the League of Women Voters of Pullman will have Malden Mayor Dan Harwood at their noon meeting Tuesday. The meeting will be via Zoom.
The link to the meeting can be found on the league’s Facebook page or their website at lwvpullman.org.
Internet discussion set for Tuesday at 1912 Center
University of Idaho professor Katie Blevins will discuss internet access in Idaho at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lecompte Auditorium of the 1912 Center. The program is through the Moscow Public Library and is free and open to the public. Masks are required.
Blevins will discuss issues surrounding access to the internet in Idaho like geography, federal and state regulations, and the internet’s designation as a utility and technology. Blevins received her doctorate degree from the Pennsylvania State University, and her research looks at government transparency, the regulations of new technology and social media activism. For more information, check the library website or Facebook page.
Whitman County libraries plan recipe swap
The Tekoa, Oakesdale and Colfax libraries will be having a recipe swap among their patrons throughout the holiday season. The Tekoa and Oakesdale branches started their recipe swap last week and the Colfax branch will start on Monday. Patrons at the Tekoa or Oakesdale branches can pick up or drop off recipes in person.
Colfax patrons can participate in person or by email. Contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at sarah@whitcolib.org or call (509) 397-4366 for more information. Tekoa or Oakesdale patrons can contact Shelly Ausmus at (509) 284-5657 or (509) 285-4310. Everyone who participates in the recipe sharing can receive a copy of all shared recipes.