Artist selected for farmers market design project
The city of Moscow and Farmers Market Commission announced this week artist Julene Ewert has been selected to create the visual design toolkit for the Moscow Farmers Market.
This design project is intended to serve the brand identity of the market. Ewert will work closely with staff to create a style guide and program graphics that are complementary to existing city of Moscow branding.
Ewart was one of six applicants for the position and has more than 30 years of experience with graphic design.
In other city of Moscow news:
n The city and its art commission seek a published poet to serve a three-year term as the next Moscow Poet Laureate. This position expands literacy and community awareness, honors the many writers in the community and builds upon the correlation between civic life and creativity of local artists. For more information about term requirements and to submit materials for consideration, visit bit.ly/moscowpoetlaureaterfq.
n Volunteers are needed to help with order distribution for the 2021 Motor-in Moscow Farmer Market. The market is a prepaid, contactless, pickup service located in the Jackson Street parking lot. Customers who utilize this service may choose to gather their goods between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays. Individuals interested in volunteering are to apply via GivePulse at givepul.se/puj1uc.
Moscow business receives award from nonprofit
Palouse Habitat for Humanity has recognized Howard Hughes Appliance Television and Sleepshop as Habitat Hero 2021.
The Habitat Hero award is given to an individual or organization that goes above and beyond and exemplifies the spirit of giving.
Howard Hughes was chosen for the award because of its “dedicated commitment to building homes and community,” said Palouse Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jennifer Wallace in a press release. “For over 10 years, they have donated kitchen appliances to each Habitat home. This gift helps keep the homes affordable for the homeowners we’re serving.”
Past award recipients include Chuck Spurgeon of Spurgeon Construction, Jim Fredenburg, Moscow and Pullman Building Supply, Wells Fargo Bank and the Lewiston Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1773.
The Habitat Hero award will be presented during Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser event, Beans ‘n’ Jeans, which is online this year at 5:30 p.m. today. The program can be accessed at palousehabitat.org.
Tree planting workshop, project set for Friday
Moscow Parks and Recreation and the University of Idaho Extension educator Iris Mayes are offering a free, half-day workshop on planting food-bearing trees and shrubs.
After a short class on-site with a question and answer session, participants will help plant trees at the city’s undeveloped Harvest Park. The workshop and tree planting event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Harvest Park, 209 E. Southview Drive.
Space is limited to 30 people. To register, go to this shortened web link: bit.ly/3ts29qT; or call (208) 883-7100.
Online UI resource planning class slated May 4
The University of Idaho Extension Clearwater County office is offering an online class titled “Natural Resource Planning for Rural Landowners.”
The class is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. May 4. There is no cost to participate. Those interested can register at www.uidaho.edu/clearwater-events.
The class includes resource planning for personal property that can help landowners assess their goals and determine projects and activities to achieve them. The workshop will use the Tree Farm plan template and guide participants through completion of each part of the plan. Formally approved plans can be used to obtain cost-share funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service for conservation projects on private property.
Anyone seeking more information may call (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.