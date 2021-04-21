Vaccine clinics scheduled this week in Whitman County
There are spaces available this week at vaccine clinics for people who live or work in Whitman County.
The Whitman County Health Department will have a drive-through vaccination clinic on Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory’s campus (2390 NE Hopkins Court) from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. The clinic is in collaboration with the Washington National Guard and is open to people 18 and older.
Saturday, SEL will have its own clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1825 Schweitzer Drive. The clinic is open to people ages 16 and older.
Both SEL clinics will administer first doses and schedule dates for second doses. The clinics are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment at SEL, visit www.selinc.com/vaccine.
Palouse Medical in Pullman is offering vaccines Thursday. Call for an appointment at (509) 332-2517.
Friday, Pullman Regional Hospital will have vaccine appointments available. Call (509) 336 7722 or go to covidvaccine@pullmanregional.org to register.
Palouse Ice Rink featured in NHL’s Seattle Kraken video
The Palouse Ice Rink is featured in a Seattle Kraken video that explores the Pacific Northwest’s hockey roots.
Everett Fitzhugh, team broadcaster for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, visited the Moscow rink and interviewed Peter Robichaud, founding president of the rink and a rink board member, about how the rink originated.
The 12-minute video can be viewed at nhl.com/kraken. Click on “Kraken TV” at the top of the home page. Then, click “SightSEAing With Fitz: Hockey in the PNW” to view the video.
League of Women Voters of Idaho plan discussion on redistricting
The League of Women Voters of Idaho is sponsoring a Zoom meeting April 29 to discuss the upcoming legislative and congressional redistricting and reapportionment process.
Reapportionment takes place every 10 years, when the latest U.S. Census Bureau population figures are used to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to ensure that they contain roughly equal numbers of people.
In Idaho, redistricting is handled by the six-member Citizen Commission for Reapportionment. It will be appointed later this year, after the 2020 census figures are released. Once appointed, the commission will have 90 days to produce and approve maps laying out the new districts.
The April 29 meeting will provide information about redistricting and help people learn how they can draw their own proposed maps to submit to the commission for consideration.
The meeting takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Those interested can register in advance at www.lwvid.org.
Idaho ag department plans to collect unusable pesticides
Agriculture producers, dealers, professional applicators and homeowners can schedule an appointment through the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to safely dispose of pesticides May 6 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds at 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name, according to a news release from the agriculture department. Unusable pesticides can be taken to the collection site between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents or motor oil can be accepted at the collection.
The agriculture department asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling Nick Kampf at (208) 816-3860 or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.
Since 1993 the department has collected and safely disposed of more than 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides, the department reported. Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices.
Anyone seeking more information about the collections may visit the ISDA website at bit.ly/32tr0yD.
Trail association seeks youth volunteers
The Idaho Trails Association is planning six trips in Idaho’s backcountry from the end of May through August and is seeking youth ages 14-18 to volunteer for its Youth Trail Crew Program.
The program provides opportunities to learn about the outdoors while building and maintaining hiking trails in a safe, teamwork-oriented environment. The weeklong projects allow teens to meet new friends, try new things and explore Idaho’s best outdoor places.
To see the schedule of trips, visit idahotrailsassociation.org/youth.