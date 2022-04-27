Local Briefs

University of Idaho food pantry moves campus headquarters
The University of Idaho nonperishable food pantry will have a grand opening for its first central location on campus at 1 p.m. today outside Shoup Hall on the campus. Light refreshments will be served. Attendees are encouraged to donate nonperishable foods like canned goods, cereals and pasta. The pantry is open to students and community members.
Shoup Hall housed the Sustainability Center before it moved into the Idaho Student Union Building as part of its shift into the Department of Student Involvement. The pantry took over the space of the Sustainability Center in March and will be phasing out the cabinet system.
The pantry will soon offer perishable foods through a partnership with the Idaho Food Bank. The UI Department of Student Involvement opened the pantry nearly a decade ago with a distribution site in the Bruce M. Pitman Center before adding food cabinets across campus.
Pullman student attends science event in Houston
Laura Harris, a homeschool student from Pullman, last week attended the For Inspirations and Recognition of Science and Technology robotics world championships in Houston. The four-day event was held at the George Brown Convention center in downtown Houston.
Harris is a member of the 4-H Palouse Area Robotics Team, the SciBorgs, and landed her spot at the world championships after being one of just three students in the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon and Alaska) to earn the Dean’s List Finalist Award, which recognizes outstanding students who have led their teams and communities to increase awareness for FIRST and its mission.
Harris, in addition to her work with the SciBorgs, does Running Start through Spokane Falls Community College and wants to study engineering and project management in college.
There are close to 4,000 teams from more than 30 countries that participate in the FIRST program, which offers more than $75 million in scholarships for students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
National Prescription DrugTake Back Day is Saturday
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday with drop-off locations in Whitman and Latah counties from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Whitman County, there will be collection sites at the Pullman Police Department, 260 SE. Kamiaken St., in Pullman, and the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office courtyard at 411 N. Mill St., in Colfax.
In Latah County, there will be collection sites at the Genesee Food Center parking lot at 216 E. Chestnut St., in Genesee, the Sunset Mart at 105 Highway 8 in Troy and the Potlatch Harvest Food Parking Lot at 105 Sixth St., in Potlatch.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day started in 2010 to provide an easy, anonymous opportunity to properly dispose of medications. For more information or for a complete list of locations visit dea.gov/takebackday.
Palouse City Nature Challenge starts Friday
The Palouse Conservation District and city of Moscow are organizing a City Nature Challenge from Friday to May 2. To participate, join the Palouse Region City Nature Challenge on the iNaturalist website. The challenge is to find wildlife, which can be any plant, animal or other evidence of life, take a photo and share it through iNaturalist. For more information, visit inaturalist.org/projects/city-nature-challege-2022-palouse-region.