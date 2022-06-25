UI newspaper recognized by Society of Professional Journalists
The staff at the Argonaut was named a finalist in the best all-around student newspaper category by the Society of Professional Journalists at the 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards, which recognize collegiate work published or broadcast during the previous year. The Argonaut competed in the 10,000-plus student division.
The winner of best all-around large student newspaper was The Southwestern College Sun at Southwestern College. You can find more on the awards and a list of all winners at spj.org/news.asp?ref=1881.
Pullman Fourth of July returns with music and festivities
The Pullman Chamber of Commerce and city of Pullman have announced the return of the city Fourth of July event.
The celebration begins at 5 p.m. at Sunnyside Park. Pullman Public Transit buses will have free rides to and from Sunnyside Park from designated Park and Ride locations. Musical entertainers will include the Community Band of the Palouse, Dan Maher and DJ Goldfinger. Picnics are encouraged. Fireworks will be choreographed to music and played on Hit Radio 104.7 and New Country 104.3.
Alcohol is prohibited in the park. Pets are strongly discouraged from attending because of the number of people and stress caused by fireworks. There will not be a fundraising barbecue this year but the cotton candy and soft drinks will be available. There will also be no onsite ATM and no personal barbecues with briquets allowed this year. For more information on the event visit pullmanchamber.com.
Suds with a Scholar discusses Hanford Nuclear Program
The Latah County Historical Society will host Robert Franklin at the next Suds with a Scholar to discuss the Hanford Nuclear Program. The talk will start at 6 p.m. July 20 at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for historical society members and $12 for nonmembers and tickets include the first beer.
Franklin will discuss the prenuclear site communities, the Manhattan Project, the Cold War and the creation of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Franklin is an assistant professor of history in the Department of History at Washington State University and is a certified archivist. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Hawaii in 2011 and a master’s degree in public history from Washington State University in 2014.
Pullman Grocery Outlet food drive starts Wednesday
The Pullman Grocery Outlet is participating in the retailer’s 12th annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive from Wednesday through July 31. The store is at 1450 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman.
To participate, customers can donate money at checkout or pay for premade bags of groceries. All money and groceries collected will be donated to the Community Action Center, Washington State Cougar Food Pantry and Pullman Child Welfare. For everyone who donates $5 in a single transaction, they will receive a coupon for $5 off a future purchase of $25 or more.