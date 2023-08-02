Three Rocky Mountain Research Station scientists received Forest Service Deputy Chief Awards for their work.
The award-winning scientists based at the Moscow station are Kasten Dumroese and Ned B. Klopfenstein, research plant physiologists, and Andrew Hudak, a research forester.
Dumroese was recognized for his 40-year career and has had his work published in books and more than 300 science publications. His work covers the challenges in propagation and restoring native plants and ecosystems.
Klopfenstein received the Robert F. Lewis Pioneer in Science Award for his work leadership and efforts to foster diversity in research. His work has covered plant pathology and plant physiology.
Hudak received an award for his collaboration with a range of partners to develop a database and maps to aid in precision forestry.
The awards were given out at the Forest Service Executive team meeting July 20 in Washington, D.C.
Drama camp to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Idaho Repertory Theatre will have two performances of “Alice in Wonderland” from the summer drama camp at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. Tickets are free for 16 years old or younger and $15 for ages 17 and older. Tickets are available at the door or online at uitickets.com.
“Alice in Wonderland” was adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller from the Lewis Carroll tale about a young girl who falls down a rabbit hole and lands in a world filled with unusual characters and situations.
The production is directed by University of Idaho theatre department alumna Christina Brandt. The actors range in age from 7 to 14 and participated in a three-week camp.
Washington Idaho Symphony season tickets on sale
Washington Idaho Symphony season tickets are on sale online at wa-idsymphony.org. Tickets cost $100 and include the following shows: “Something Purple,” “The British are Coming,” “Peter and the Wolf,” and a young artist and community performance. To include the a performance of the Handel’s “Messiah” in December, tickets will cost an additional $15.
With renovations at the Gladish Community Center, most performances will take place in the Administration Auditorium at the University of Idaho. The symphony is comprised of about 60 musicians from the region.