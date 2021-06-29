City of Palouse institutes outdoor burn ban
Outdoor burning is banned until further notice in the city of Palouse and Fire District 4, according to a city of Palouse news release.
Gas and charcoal barbecues and gas fire pits are still allowed.
Residents are encouraged to forego the use of personal fireworks during the upcoming holiday weekend. Those who choose to use fireworks need to exercise extreme caution.
Contact PFD Chief Scott Beeson for questions at (509) 595-4105 or scottb@palousefd.org.
Moscow’s Entertainment in the Park moved to HIRC
Moscow’s Entertainment in the Park event scheduled for Thursday will move to the Hamilton Indoor Recreation Center, 1724 E. F St., because of the excessive heat warning for the region, according to a city of Moscow news release. The event is typically held at East City Park.
The free, family-friendly event will open with a special storytime for local youth presented by the Moscow Public Library.
The evening’s first act will feature the Sesitshaya Marimba Ensemble, and Izzy Burns, an 18-year-old indie/folk singer-songwriter from Moscow, will close the event.
For more event details, visit the city’s Facebook page or ci.moscow.id.us/196/Entertainment-in-the-Park.