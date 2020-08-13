Solar energy now powers Pullman city building
A solar power system is now feeding the electrical grid of Pullman’s new Parks, Recreation and Senior Center building, according to a news release from the city.
The system is rated to last more than 30 years and save the city approximately $10,353 annually in energy costs.
The city anticipates it will recover its contribution to the project in less than 15 years because of the energy savings.
Idaho Lottery will donate to public schools
The Idaho Lottery has announced it will donate a $55 million dividend to public state programs this year.
More than half of that amount will be donated to the Department of Education, of which almost $21 million is earmarked for use by the department’s districts based on average daily attendance for public school maintenance and operations expenses.
Including this year’s dividend, the Idaho Lottery has now donated $961.5 million to the state since it began in July 1989.