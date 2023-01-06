Historical society launches queer history project

The Latah County Historical Society will launch a queer history project in the spring and summer of 2023. The project is supported through a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council. Hayley Noble, executive director, said in a news release the project was to fill gaps in material related to the LGBT community in Latah County.

The funds from the Idaho Humanities Council will go towards purchasing required storage and preservation materials for any items collected. The society will also have free public programs related to the project at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you