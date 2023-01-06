Historical society launches queer history project
The Latah County Historical Society will launch a queer history project in the spring and summer of 2023. The project is supported through a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council. Hayley Noble, executive director, said in a news release the project was to fill gaps in material related to the LGBT community in Latah County.
The funds from the Idaho Humanities Council will go towards purchasing required storage and preservation materials for any items collected. The society will also have free public programs related to the project at a later date.
Items of interest include photos, documents, oral histories and other objects. Anyone interested in donating materials to the collection or participating in an interview can contact the Latah County Historical Society at (208) 882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
MLK community breakfast speaker announced
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force has announced the keynote speaker at the 2023 Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow.
The speaker is Scott Finnie, a senior professor at Eastern Washington University in the Africana Education Program and History Department. The topic for his talk at the breakfast is “Community and Human Rights: Growing Together.”
Registration for the breakfast can be done online at humanrightslatah.org and in person at the breakfast. Participation is limited to 100 people and a Zoom event will be available. The breakfast is sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force, the city of Moscow Human Rights Commission and the University of Idaho Black Cultural Center.