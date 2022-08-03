Local Briefs

<text>Maki</text>

Moscow School District receives financial reporting honor

The Moscow School District has received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the 2021 fiscal year from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The certificate recognizes Moscow School District Business Manager Jenn Johnson and her team for their work.

According to a news release from Moscow School District Superintendent Gregory Bailey, the certificate is given to the individuals and groups who demonstrate a “spirit of full disclosure” about an organization’s financial records. The certificate is the highest recognition in governmental accounting and is the second time Moscow School District has received the reward.

