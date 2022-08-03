Local Briefs

Moscow School District receives financial reporting honor
The Moscow School District has received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the 2021 fiscal year from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The certificate recognizes Moscow School District Business Manager Jenn Johnson and her team for their work.
According to a news release from Moscow School District Superintendent Gregory Bailey, the certificate is given to the individuals and groups who demonstrate a “spirit of full disclosure” about an organization’s financial records. The certificate is the highest recognition in governmental accounting and is the second time Moscow School District has received the reward.
Idaho Commission on the Arts announces 2023 grants
Nonprofits and other organizations from the Palouse were among those awarded grants from the The Idaho Commission on the Arts for 2023. The commission awarded a total of $645,592 to 81 organizations and schools spanning 27 communities throughout the state, according to a news release from the group.
Festival Dance and Performing Arts in Moscow ($10,582) and the Palouse Prairie Educational Organization in Moscow ($11,043) each received grants in the Arts Education category. The grants are for activities that involve schools, artists and community organizations and they support teaching and learning opportunities for prekindergarten through grade 12.
Festival Dance and Performing Arts also received a grant of $5,284 for the Public Programs in the Art category. Other Moscow organizations who received a grant in this category were the Washington Idaho Symphony Association in Moscow (3,567), the Auditorium Chamber Music Series at the University of Idaho Ballet Idaho ($3,277) and the City of Moscow Arts Department received ($5,799).
WSU announces new Alumni Association executive director
Washington State University has announced Mariah Maki will be the associate vice president for advancement and executive director of the Washington State University Alumni Association. Maki will begin work Sept. 1. She is the first woman executive director since the position was created in 1934. Maki will replace Tim Pavish, who retired in June.
Maki received a bachelor’s degree in English and philosophy and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Idaho. She has worked at WSU in the admissions office from 1998 to 2006 and the Alumni Association from 2006-14. Maki worked at the University of Arizona in Tucson since 2014, first for the university’s foundation and then for the Alumni and Development Program. For more information on the WSU Alumni Association visit alumni.wsu.edu.