Moscow Dutch Bros reopens today following positive test of employee
Dutch Bros Coffee in Moscow closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday but the shop will reopen with adjusted hours today, according to a post to the coffee shop’s website and Marketing Communications Manager Hillary Brown.
Brown said via email the adjusted hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it will resume regular hours — 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. — Monday.
The website said the employee, who was advised to self-isolate for 14 days, worked a day shift July 7 and a night shift July 8.
After learning of the positive case, the shop started closing procedures and, as an extra precaution, deep cleaned the workspace overnight, the website said. It said it is coordinating with public health officials to confirm that the business’s protocols exceed expectations.
Latah County Historical Society story night scheduled
The Latah County Historical Society will hold “Stories from the Stoop: a Socially-Distanced Evening at the McConnell Mansion” from 7-8:30 p.m Wednesday on the historic home’s front lawn. The event will feature tales of local history and creative fiction by authors, artists and storytellers in the Palouse.
Those who plan to attend the event should bring their own blankets and chairs. Masks will be required for all attendees, as well as 6-foot distancing between parties.
The evening’s program will be recorded and shared on the historical society’s website following its conclusion at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/.
Local rancher to speak about grazing at seminar Saturday
A free mini-seminar on management-intensive grazing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. Jim Gerrish, a rancher, author and consultant from May, Idaho, will speak.
The seminar, hosted by Double T Ranch of Harvard, will include a continental breakfast.