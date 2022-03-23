Truck crashes into Moscow Rosauers sign
A man suffered injuries Monday morning after crashing his vehicle into a mailbox and the Rosauers sign in the Moscow Rosauers parking lot on North Main Street.
Moscow Police Sgt. Anthony Dahlinger said Tuesday morning the man reportedly drove his pickup at a high speed into the sign and mailbox approximately 9:30 a.m. His vehicle destroyed the mailbox and visibly damaged one of the sign’s poles.
The man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. As of Tuesday morning, the man had not been charged.
Palouse Citizen Climate Lobby plans family event for Sunday
The Palouse Citizen Climate Lobby has scheduled Families for Climate Action from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive in Moscow. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a presentation at 3:30 p.m. about the Citizens Climate Lobby and tools for contacting members of Congress.
Families can help prepare the nature center trails by spreading wood chips and children can start lettuce, chives and mint into pots to take home. The Citizens Climate Lobby is a national nonprofit organization with local chapters across the country. To learn more about the organization visitcclpalouse.org.
MFA Thesis Exhibition reception planned at WSU
Featured artists in Washington State University’s 2022 MFA Thesis Exhibition will make presentations at 3 p.m. April 1 at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art. An opening reception will follow the presentations. The event free and open to the public. The graduate candidates are Sarah Barnett, Jaime Durham, Autumn Hunnicutt, Seo Ryung Park, Siri Stensberg and Marsh Pine.
The exhibition opens Tuesday and runs through May 7. The museum is located in the Crimson Cube, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB on the Pullman campus. The museum is open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information visit wsu.edu/events/exhibit/2022-mfa-thesis-exhibition/.
WSU accepting comments on parking proposal
Washington State University Parking and Transportation Task Force is accepting comments on proposed parking rate increases. The increases would take effect July 1 for the Pullman campus if approved. Comments are accepted through Monday and can be submitted via email attransportation@wsu.edu.
The proposal outlines three years of rate increases and what changes would take place if approved. Increases would affect hourly parking rates and both daily and hourly zone permits. For the full proposal visit transportation.wsu.edu/permits/. The proposal would provide an estimated $14 million in funds which would be used for deferred capital projects, addressing maintenance and repairs and recovery of lost revenue because of COVID-19.
Cruise the World returns to University of Idaho on April 3
University of Idaho Cruise the World, a showcase of about 20 countries from around the world, is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 in the International Ballroom and Vandal Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, at 709 Deakin Ave., in Moscow. Admission is free and food and drink will be available for purchase.
Cultural performance will be given at least once per hour, students will perform traditional dances and songs and demonstrate other activities from their home counties. Information and updates are available at bit.ly/3JCWmqr.
Idaho Food Bank community food box distribution Monday
The Idaho Food Bank and volunteers from United Way of Moscow/Latah County will be handing out food boxes starting at 10 a.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Volunteers will remain on the site until they run out of boxes.
All boxes are free and no documentation is required. Boxes contain a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods to help meet a family’s need. For more information or to ask questions call the Idaho Foodbank at (208) 746-2288 or visitidahofoodbank.org.