Latah County email accounts potentially accessed without permission
Latah County was the target of a phishing email campaign that compromised several employee email account credentials, according to a county news release.
The county became aware of suspicious activity in certain employee email accounts in late March. An investigation determined certain Latah County email accounts were potentially subject to unauthorized access between March 25 and 27.
The information contained within the potentially affected emails varied by individual but included an individual’s name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number and passport number. The information involved came only from email accounts and there is no indication of a breach in the county’s property tax, voter or other information systems.
As part of the county’s incident response, it changed login credentials for all employee email accounts to prevent further unauthorized access. The county offered 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring to potentially affected individuals so they can take further steps to best protect their personal information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.
On Friday, Latah County started mailing notice letters to individuals whose information was contained within the affected accounts and for whom the county had a postal address.
The county established a dedicated assistance line for individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident. If you believe you were affected by the incident, contact (855) 915-0914 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Individuals can also visit Latah County’s website at latah.id.us, to learn more about steps they can take in response to the incident.
The county encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity.
Motorhome, logging truck collide; two taken, released from hospital
A collision between a motorhome and a logging truck late Friday afternoon between Deary and Bovill sent two people to Gritman Medical Center, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The release stated Andrew Jackson drove a 1979 Dodge Motorhome left of center and collided with an unloaded Lowery log truck, driven by Cody Lockman, around 5:08 p.m. on State Highway 8.
Jackson and his passenger, Jeremy Frye, were taken to Gritman where they were treated and released for their injuries.The crash is under investigation.
Solar power presentation set in Moscow
A presentation about a solar-powered “smart flower” will be on display to the public from 4 - 6 p.m. today at the Latah County Fairgrounds bandstand.
The smart flower is a solar energy system that mimics a sunflower in the way its solar panels track the sun’s movement.
Among the presenters will be Matt Spencer from Home & Ranch Solar of Potlatch. The event is free.
Hunga Dunga hosts outdoor music Saturday
A summer jam session will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in the outdoor seating area of Hunga Dunga Brewing Company.
Okay, Honey, a singer-songwriter folk-inspired duo will play a set featuring guitar, fiddle and harmonic melodies.
Hunga Dunga will serve drinks at the event, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks.