LOCAL BRIEFS

UI selects Lawrence as new provost
The University of Idaho announced Friday it selected Torrey Lawrence to serve as provost and executive vice president following a week of deliberations.
Lawrence, who served as interim provost and executive vice president before his elevation, has worked for the UI for more than 20 years and is the only internal candidate who was considered.
The provost and executive vice president is tasked with leading the academic mission of the university, overseeing faculty matters, student success, and strategic planning among many other responsibilities.
Since he started with the UI in 1989, Lawrence has been elevated to progressively higher levels of leadership at the UI. This includes serving as director of the school of music from 2013-17, a year as associate dean for undergraduate studies and faculty affairs in the UI’s College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences followed by two years as vice provost for faculty before he was tapped to serve as provost on an interim basis.
During the selection process, Lawrence said he is committed to staying with the UI, noting he raised a family in the area and plans to retire in Moscow.
“I’ve actually worked here under eight different presidents — five of them permanent. I think that constant transition has been part of our challenge,” he said. “I’m committed to staying here, being here and working for this institution.”
WSU art museum announces Black Lives Matter artist grant winners
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, in a partnership with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, recently announced the grant recipients for the Black Lives Matter artist grants.
The 20 winning artists will each receive $2,500 to fund the creation of art that communicates the voices, experiences and artistic expression of social justice efforts in response to systemic racism. Works from each of the artists are scheduled to be exhibited at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum beginning in the fall semester of 2021.
The grant recipients are: Aisha Harrison, Lisa Myers Bulmash, Hasaan Kirkland, Rene Westbrook, Troy Riley Miles, Jasmine Iona Brown, Robert J. Lloyd, Grace June, Zinda K. Foster, Whitney Evans, Jennifer Kuhns, Cynthia Camlin, Myron Curry, Jackie Schaubel, Derek E. Johnson, Maya Milton, Bonnie Hopper, Tracy Poindexter-Canton, Damon Brown and Felicia Follum.
Pullman Regional hospital to offer educational presentation series
The Center for Learning and Innovation at Pullman Regional Hospital is providing several virtual educational presentations about health technology this month that will be free and open to the public.
The first presentation in the series will be available starting Monday and will feature a discussion about medical translation led by Hannah Kimball.
To access the presentation, visit www.pullmanregional.org/cli.