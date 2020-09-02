Local Briefs

Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Pullman
A 44-year-old Pullman woman was flown to a Spokane hospital with a head injury after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon on Grand Avenue.
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said witnesses told police the woman was in the crosswalk just before 5 p.m. on North Grand Avenue when a vehicle turned onto North Grand Avenue from Whitman Street.
The vehicle, driven by a 23-year-old Pullman woman, struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital, and then flown to Spokane for treatement of her injuries.
The driver was issued an infraction for second-degree negligent driving.
Construction area near Elk Creek closed
Idaho Fish and Game asks anyone visiting Elk Creek Reservoir near Elk River to stay clear of the construction area while improvements and repairs are made to the dam.
All other main reservoir access points will continue to be open to the public and fishing, boating and other recreation activities are still allowed.
Construction work will be focused on the dam and it is anticipated that the work should be completed by Saturday.
Contact the Clearwater Regional Office for more information at (208) 799-5010.
Whitman County Library hires new director
Kylie Fullmer has been hired as the new director of Whitman County Library and will begin work Sept. 8. She was selected by the library board of trustees and will assume duties from longtime director Kristie Kirkpatrick, who will retire Oct. 1 after 33 years with the library district.
Fullmer was born and raised in the Tri-Cities and graduated from the University of Washington with a master’s degree in library science in 2010. After a short stint working at Amazon, Fullmer served as library director of the East Adams Library District based out of Ritzville, Wash., for the past 10 years.
In her first few weeks at the library, Fullmer will tour all 14 branch locations and communities, meet library staff and familiarize herself with the intricacies of the system. An online community reception to welcome Fullmer and introduce her to the public is expected later this fall.
For more information, contact Whitman County Library at (509) 397-4366.
WSU online politics series event today
Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service will continue its online politics event series at noon today with a presentation “Populism, nationalism and race” hosted by Joseph Lowndes of the University of Oregon.
The presentation will be livestreamed and presenters will be able to field questions. This semester’s series of presentations will focus on the coming election.
To access the presentation, visit the institute’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3ltT5hJ. A link to the live video will appear shortly before the event begins.