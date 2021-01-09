Clarkston man arrested after high-speed chase, crash
Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Clarkston man after a high-speed pursuit that ended after his vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and cable box Thursday night on Port Drive in Clarkston.
Steven Young was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax for suspicion of felony eluding, possession of methamphetamines and heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, Young allegedly fled police after a Whitman County deputy tried to stop him for a traffic violation approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 128 and SR 193.
Young allegedly fled into Clarkston and turned onto Port Drive while driving 75 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Young lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. It struck the adjacent curb and several rocks which flattened several of the vehicle’s tires. He continued to drive the vehicle several hundred more feet before losing control of the vehicle a second time and hitting a telephone pole and cable box.
Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County deputies, and Clarkston Ambulance arrived on scene to assist. Two passengers in the vehicle were detained and evaluated by medics for minor injuries and then released shortly after the collision.
Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found a .38 Special revolver on the floorboard of the driver’s seat. Young is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Deputies also allegedly found items related to methamphetamines and heroin possession.
Two injured in plane crash near Palouse
Whitman County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a the crash of a small airplane Friday afternoon at a private airstrip one mile east of Palouse.
Minor injuries were reported from the incident which happened just after 2 p.m.
Deputies determined a flight instructor and student were practicing landings in a Cessna 170 aircraft when the plane bounced on landing and entered an adjacent field where it flipped onto its top.
The two occupants of the plane received minor injuries and were transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The FAA was contacted and is investigating the incident.
Pullman receives proposal from pot retail business
A retail cannabis business is interested in locating in Pullman.
Pullman has received a proposal from Magic Tree Collective to repurpose a car wash building on 1505 NE Merman Drive into a marijuana store.
Pullman Planning Director RJ Lott informed the Daily News the proposal went through a site plan review earlier this week and there were some concerns from city staff regarding the design of the location.
There is no time line known for a possible opening.
There are currently four marijuana retail businesses within Pullman.
Moscow accepting designs for farmers market poster
The city of Moscow’s Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission is inviting artists to submit visual interpretations of the Moscow Farmers Market for the 2021 market poster.
Submissions must submit artwork portraying one or more of the following themes: a farm setting; a scene at the Moscow Farmers Market; the social culture of the market; or a collection or assemblage of products available at the market.
Submissions are due Feb. 24. The finalist is selected by public vote.
The opportunity is open to those residing in a 200 air-mile radius from Moscow. Students attending the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the restriction.
Full guidelines and official submission form can be found at bit.ly/3nsZsBi. Emailed or mailed submissions will not be accepted.
The Moscow Farmers Market takes place Saturdays, May through October, in downtown Moscow.
Legion baseball team in search of junior coach
Moscow’s American Legion baseball program is looking for a coach to lead its junior team for the 2021 summer season.
The team, composed of 13- to 17-year olds, will be one of two teams based in Moscow chartered by American Legion Dudley Loomis Post 6. The post also will field a senior team of players with an age limit of 19.
Both Moscow Blue Devils teams are expected to compete in several dozen games in league and tournament play from June through early August.
Those interested in coaching the junior team or with questions about the opportunity can contact senior team coach Stan Mattoon at smmattoon@gmail.com or Rand Lewis of the legion’s baseball committee at randl@ts2corp.com.