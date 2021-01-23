LOCAL BRIEFS

Police allegedly seize explosives from man’s apartment
The Pullman Police Department seized 15 homemade devices from a man’s apartment Thursday on Markley Drive.
Pullman Police Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth said police contacted the man after responding to multiple reports of an explosion and smoke that appeared to come from behind Red Bento on Stadium Way.
Opgenorth said that after the man gave police permission to enter his apartment, they allegedly found 15 homemade explosive devices similar to M-80s.
Opgenorth said the man claimed he did not intend to hurt anyone. He was apparently lighting the explosives on his driveway like firecrackers.
Police are investigating the case but had not filed charges as of Friday morning. There was no property damage from the explosion.
UI political science department receives $1 million endowment
University of Idaho students interested in learning about East Asian politics and economics will have a new course of study beginning in 2022, thanks to a $1 million endowment from a UI alumnus and former student body vice president.
The endowment, announced Friday in a news release from the university, will yield its first payment in July. The College of Letters Arts and Social Sciences plans to interview candidates for the tenure-track assistant professorship — called the Thomas Slayton Endowed Professorship for East Asian Politics — to fill the post by fall 2022.
Slayton attended UI as an undergraduate more than 50 years ago and was a member of the student council and student body vice president. Slayton, now living in Alexandria, Va., has become an expert in Asian economics. He is the former publisher and owner of the Rice Trader trade publication and the Rice Report; a former fellow for the Center for Global Development; and former consultant to the World Bank, the U.N.’s food and agriculture organization.
“This endowment is created to honor my affiliation with the university and to recognize the impact of higher education in my life,” said Slayton, who grew up in Blackfoot.
High school students named candidates in Presidential Scholars Program
Nine area high school students have been recognized as candidates in the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
Local students recognized among the 4,500 candidates are: Christian Burt (Garfield-Palouse High School); Ronen Wyrick (Logos School); Zaiden Espe, Samantha Hammes, Jaston McClure, Isaac Pimentel (Moscow High School); Lily Veith (Potlatch High School); and Jay Sahaym, On Sahaym (Pulman High School).
The candidates were selected from the nearly 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school in 2021. The students were selected on the basis of academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities, according to a news release from the program, established in 1964.
As many as 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars each year. If circumstances permit, the students are invited to Washington, DC in June to be recognized. A distinguished panel of educators will review the 4,500 submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. Finalists will be announced in May.
Whitman County libraries returning to curbside-only services
All locations of Whitman County Library will be returning to curbside-only services starting Monday.
According to a news release from Whitman County Library Director Kylie Fullmer, libraries across the state were notified this week that in-person service is not permitted during Phase 1 of the “Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery” plan. Colfax curbside hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Branch hours will remain the same for curbside service. The Center in Colfax will be closed until further notice.
Fullmer indicated in the release it could be weeks before WCL can reopen. She encouraged patrons to follow their Facebook pages, subscribe to their weekly “Library Link” newsletter, and visit the library’s website for the latest updates in services and programs.
County wants public’s help to update comprehensive plan
Whitman County is asking the public to complete a survey to help it update the county’s comprehensive plan for the next 20 years.
The survey can be found at s.surveyplanet.com/TRI-bh-He. According to information from the county, the comprehensive plan outlines the county’s goals, priorities and policies for the next two decades. The plan has not been updated since 1978.
It affects issues such as where and how private development occurs, how natural resources are managed, how public infrastructure is provided, the future of economic development and the future of parks and recreation.
Community workshops for the comprehensive plan will be held this summer.