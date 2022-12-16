Local briefs

PRH exercise physiologist to answer questions
Pullman Regional Hospital exercise physiologist Noah Croninger will be available for a question-and-answer session about the cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, at Oak on Main, 337 E Main St., Pullman.
Croninger earned a masters degree in movement and leisure science from the University of Idaho and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist.
MLK breakfast scheduled in Moscow
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force will have the Martin Luther King Human Rights Community Breakfast at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Moscow Middle School, 1410 E. D St., Moscow.
In-person attendance is limited to 100 to prevent crowding. A live stream of the breakfast is available. More information on the in person registration and the Zoom address will be available at humanrightslatah.org in early January.