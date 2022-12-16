Local briefs

Croninger

PRH exercise physiologist to answer questions

Pullman Regional Hospital exercise physiologist Noah Croninger will be available for a question-and-answer session about the cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, at Oak on Main, 337 E Main St., Pullman.

Appetizers are provided at no cost and the event is open to everyone. To register for the talk visit pullmanregional.org/education-engagement.

