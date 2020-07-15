Latah County Library virtual performance Thursday
As part of its summer reading program, the Latah County Library District is holding a virtual performance, Storytelling with Batsy, at 11 a.m. each Thursday for the remainder of July.
To access the free online performance, visit facebook.com/latahlibrary.
For more information, contact Stacie Echanove, youth services manager, at programming@latahlibrary.org.
PCEI outdoor picnic Friday
The Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute will be hosting a picnic from 5-6 p.m. Friday. Lodgepole will be providing boxes of French-style finger foods for $20 per plate, and Lone Birch will provide wine bottles for $10.
PCEI asks that guests follow CDC guidelines including wearing masks when picking up their food and practicing safe physical distancing from other household groups while eating.
Some chair and picnic table seating will be available, but guests should come prepared with blankets, folding chairs or whatever else they need to be seated comfortably during their picnic.
Those interested are asked to place their meal orders by 5 p.m. today online at pcei.org/picnic-at-pcei/.