Local Briefs

Physician to discuss women’s health
The Pullman Regional Hospital will have a women’s health question-and-answer session with Dr. Drue Webb at 5:30 p.m. April 27 at South Fork Public House, 1680 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. The event is free and open to the public. Appetizers will be provided at no cost.
Webb joined Pullman Family Medicine in 2020 and provides all aspects of family medicine from pregnancy and deliveries to sick and wellness healthcare for all ages. She has a background in microbiology and cancer research as well. To reserve a spot visitpullmanregional.org/education-engagement.
Earth Day party planned by Inland North Waste
Inland North Waste, formerly Latah Sanitation, is having a party from 3-6 p.m. at East City Park on Friday to celebrate Earth Day. It is free to attend, and there will be live music, kids activities and giveaways and a beer garden.
The new design for the company’s cardboard recycling truck will be unveiled and the winner of the design contest will be announced. One of the new garbage trucks will be at the celebration for those interested. There will be free bike tuneups offered by Paradise Creek Bicycles. More information can be found on the Inland North Waste on Facebook.
UI students receive critical language scholarship
Two University of Idaho students have received critical language scholarships through the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This program provides U.S. undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to spend eight to 10 weeks studying one of 15 different languages.
Natalie Mesplay is a senior studying international studies and history, will study Korean at Chonham National University in Gangju, South Korea. Brock Keller is a junior studying international studies and environmental studies. He will be studying Hini at the American Institute of Indian Studies in Jaipur, India.
The scholarship has an acceptance rate of less than 10%, according to Erin Kimball Damman in a press release. The last University of Idaho student to be accepted into the program was in 2019.