Snake River Family Festival canceled
The Port of Whitman County has canceled the annual Snake River Family Festival, scheduled for May 30, though it should return in early summer 2021.
The decision follows Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s extended stay-at-home order through May 4. The port explored postponing the festival to August, but determined that the harvest and back-to-school time would prevent too many people from participating.
The free, family-oriented festival draws about 500 people to Boyer Park & Marina along the Snake River in rural Whitman County.
For more information, visit portwhitman.com.
Uuniversity of Idaho offers free performances via Facebook
The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music is offering a series of free live-streamed performances.
The Student Convocation Series, normally a semester-long cycle of classes on campus, will be aired on the school’s Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. April 30 and May 7.
The April 30 concert will feature past performances of the school’s top student performers. The final concert will present the winners of the school’s Convocation Challenge, chosen from submitted videos of students performing from their homes.
Rebroadcasts of other student ensemble performances will be shown on the Lionel Hampton School of Music Facebook page. All past performances will start at 7:30 p.m. and include opera scenes April 14, jazz bands and choirs April 17, jazz combos April 21, wind ensembles and concert band April 23, guitar ensemble April 28 and orchestra April 30.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission to allow some license sales to nonresidents
The Idaho Fish and Game Commision amended its previous decision to temporarily suspend sales of some nonresident licenses, tags, and permits to allow nonresident sales under specific situations.
Nonresidents who had a written — but unsigned — agreement with a licensed outfitter prior to April 4 are allowed to buy licenses, tags, permits for the outfitted trip. Written examples include an agreement or letter signed by the outfitted client, an exchange of emails agreeing on trip terms, a written confirmation or reservation, or an exchange of emails with payment of a trip deposit.
It will also allow people who moved to Idaho to establish residency less than six months ago, or who have not gotten an Idaho driver’s license as required within 90 days of Idaho residency, to still purchase a nonresident license, tag or permit under some conditions.
State parks will reschedule April free days
Because of Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of Washington’s stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the state’s parks will remain closed through May 4.
State parks will designate two days later in the year to make up for the missed free days in April.
State park free days are in keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day pass. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands.
The Discover Pass legislation gave state parks the ability to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks.