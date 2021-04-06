Airport inviting public to learn about new terminal
The Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will share the conceptual design of its planned new passenger terminal Wednesday and Thursday.
It has scheduled an open house 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Round Top Public House at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman, and 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow.
Airport officials and a terminal consultant team will attend to provide information about the new terminal. The public may attend either open house regardless of where they live.
The meetings will be held in an open house format where attendees can review the conceptual design, schedule, funding information and leave comments.
Family fair scheduled for Saturday
The 24th annual Palouse Family Fair will be a drive-through event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Recreation Center, the home of the Pullman Parks and Recreation department, at 190 SE Crestview St. in Pullman.
Organized by the The Palouse Alliance for Healthy Individuals, Families and Communities, the fair allows nonprofit agencies and businesses the opportunity to promote their services to the community.
Because of COVID-19 safety precautions this year, families will be instructed to drive through the rec center parking lot, remain in their vehicles, and volunteers will place a bag of resources and goodies in the back of their car.
For information on how to participate as a vendor for instructions on how to pick up your bag of resources, visit facebook.com/PalouseAlliance or email PalouseFamilyFair@gmail.com.
Palouse Ice Rink 20th birthday event Thursday
The Palouse Ice Rink is celebrating 20 years in Moscow with a party from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the rink’s anticipated new home.
The event will take place at the Parks Activity Recreation Center at 2009 S. Main St. in Moscow. Those interested in attending should RSVP at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3wrkqq6.
The new ice rink is named after Bill and Donna Parks who agreed to sell the former NRS building. The 44,000-square-foot facility will also house locker rooms, bench seating, a classroom for the Science on Ice program among other amenities. The targeted completion date is October.
Laflin to moderate restorative justice conversation
A virtual conversation titled “Restorative Justice: Healing Individuals and Their Communities,” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
The conversation will focus on restorative justice and how it is being implemented in Idaho’s judiciary, schools and indigenous communities. The event will be moderated by Moscow City Councilmember Maureen Laflin, a professional mediator and professor of law emerita at the University of Idaho.
Panelists include James Holt Sr., executive director for Buffalo Field Campaign and former Nez Perce Tribal Council member, Mark Ingram, magistrate judge in Idaho’s 5th Judicial District, and Tina Orme, principal and Falls Valley Elementary School in Idaho Falls.
Register in advance at this shortened web link: bit.ly/3fJ4eup.
Poetry exhibit on display in Colfax
In celebration of National Poetry month, the residents are invited to visit the Student Blackout Poetry exhibit at the Libey Gallery in The Center, at the Colfax Library.
The exhibit runs through the end of April and features poetry from sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students from Steptoe, and sixth-grade students from Jennings Elementary School in Colfax.
The exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. For additional information on this exhibit or featured Libey Gallery artists visit www.whitco.lib.wa.us.