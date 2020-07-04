Whitman County Jail inmate allegedly assaults, hospitalizes officer
A Whitman County corrections officer was taken to Whitman Hospital and Medical Center in Colfax after a Whitman County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted him Thursday night, according to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Officer Morgan Scharff was conducting meal service in the jail when Levi Graham, 22, allegedly assaulted Scharff in a commons area.
The assault is under investigation, but based on initial review of the video surveillance, deputies believe Graham attacked Scharff without warning or provocation, the release said.
Graham is in custody for harassment/threats to kill from an unrelated case and will face additional felony charges for the alleged assault on Scharff.
The release said Graham has an extensive criminal history, including prior charges for threats to kill and felony assault.
Scharff was treated and released from the hospital for a possible concussion and several abrasions. He is recovering at home.
Community Action Center to distribute masks
Thanks to the provision of masks from Whitman County Emergency Management, the Community Action Center will distribute 12,000 free cloth masks from its offices in Pullman, according to a CAC news release.
The release said the masks are especially for individuals and families who otherwise cannot afford them. Community members can stop by the CAC lobby at 350 S.E. Fairmount Drive and ask for a mask. No more than two masks will be provided per person.
Genesee receives preschool scholarship grant
The Genesee Joint School District received an $8,000 grant to provide scholarships for students to attend the preschool program.
The grant is one of 10 North Idaho education grants provided by the Idaho Future Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation, which is providing $98,000 total in grant money.