Market accepting submissions for poster artwork

The Moscow Farmers Market Commission has opened its submission period for prospective 2023 Farmers Market poster designs. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 22 via moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. No emailed or mailed submissions will be accepted.

Submissions are open to all artists in a 200-air-mile radius from Moscow. Students from the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the location restriction.

