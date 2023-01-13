Market accepting submissions for poster artwork
The Moscow Farmers Market Commission has opened its submission period for prospective 2023 Farmers Market poster designs. The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Feb. 22 via moscowarts.submittable.com/submit. No emailed or mailed submissions will be accepted.
Submissions are open to all artists in a 200-air-mile radius from Moscow. Students from the University of Idaho, New Saint Andrews College, Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are exempt from the location restriction.
The selected artwork will become the property of the city of Moscow Portable Art Collection and the artist will receive a $500 honorarium. For more information on the Farmers Market competition, visit ci.moscow.id.us/206/Market-Poster.
Digital security program scheduled Jan. 26
The Whitman County Library District will have a free digital security program from 3-4 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom. To reserve a spot and be sent a link email digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org. The program will cover scams, spam and phishing attempts and ways to safely navigate the digital world.
The program will be posted on the digital navigation page on the Whitman County Library website afterwards. Additional programs on digital security will be hosted monthly until June. For more information, visit whitcolib.org/for-you/services/digitalnavigation.
Writers guild opens writing contest submissions
The Palouse Writers Guild has opened submissions for the 2023 First Chapter and Short Story contests. Submissions must be postmarked by Feb. 15 to be considered. Winners will be announced at the Palouse Writers Guild Books and Brews event in June.
The First Chapter Contest is open to everyone with adult and youth categories. The Short Story Contest is only open to novice writers who have never been published before. For more information on contest rules and prizes visit palousewritersguild.org/2022/11/2023-writing-contests.