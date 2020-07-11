Pullman hospital accepts breast milk donations
Local mothers can donate breast milk at Pullman Regional Hospital to help premature infants in the region.
Pullman Regional Hospital has joined Northwest Mothers Milk Bank by opening a “milk drop,”which is a location to drop off frozen milk that will be pasteurized by the milk bank.
Breast milk dropped off at PRH’s BirthPlace will be shipped to Northwest Mothers Milk Bank in Spokane for babies in neonatal intensive care units and some will stay at PRH for fragile babies in BirthPlace.
Northwest Mothers Milk Bank is a not-for-profit, community-based milk bank with a network of health care organizations that serves the Pacific Northwest.
Colfax blood drive scheduled for Wednesday
A blood drive is scheduled from 3-5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Colfax at The Center, located next to the library at 102 S Main St. Mask-wearing and other such safety guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of all involved parties.
All successful blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies free of charge.
Appointments are being scheduled by calling 877-258-4825 or online at vitalant.org. Priority is given to those with appointments. Donors can complete their fast-track health history online to speed up the donation process. Walkins are seen on a first-come, first-serve basis with photo identification required.
COVID-19 grants available in Whitman County
Grants of as much as $5,000 are available to eligible small businesses in Whitman County with as much as five employees who have been affected by the pandemic. Funding will be allocated on a rolling basis until all funds have been distributed.
For information on qualification requirements and application information, visit the Community Action Center’s website at cacwhitman.org, visit the Pullman, Colfax and Palouse chambers of commerce or email microgrants@cacwhitman.org.
Whitman County Library airs online performance
Charles the Clown will be featured in a free online performance via Microsoft Zoom at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Children from 4-8 years old are the target audience, however the program is designed to entertain a wide age range and will include stories, comedy and magic tricks,
For access to the Zoom performance, visit whitco.lib.wa.us or call (877) 733-3375 for online viewing instructions.
The Whitman County Library remains closed in compliance with Washington’s Safe Start Guidelines, however online services, curbside pickup and delivery are available.