Missing Whitman County man found
An 81-year-old Whitman County man reported missing last week was found Friday near his home in Hay, Wash.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, friends and neighbors contacted the Sheriff’s Office last week when William “Bill” Betcher did not return home from a trip across the state to purchase a horse.
Wednesday afternoon deputies received several tips that Betcher had been seen in Lincoln County and then later that night his vehicle and horse trailer were spotted on SR 26 near Hooper.
Deputies also attempted tracking Betcher by cellphone, but it was believed his phone was either off or out of battery.
Deputies located Betcher approximately 8 p.m. Friday sitting on the front porch of an unattended residence two miles from his home in Hay.
They found his wrecked vehicle and an empty horse trailer in an embankment nearby. Deputies believe Betcher crashed his truck Wednesday evening and had been at that location since.
He was in good spirits when deputies found him, but somewhat confused and dehydrated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Regional Artisan Trail Guide offers memberships to local businesses
Place-based businesses in north-central Idaho and southeast Washington can pay a fee to be included on the Two Degrees Northwest Artisan Trails website and in a guide book that will go to print in August.
The website includes an interactive map and detailed listings, local event schedules, feature stories and more.
The membership fee is $25 and the deadline to apply is Aug. 1.
To apply for a membership or access more information, visit 2dnw.org.
Dahmen Barn wood show exhibit opens Saturday
Uniontown’s Dahmen Barn will host more than 20 wood artists from the Inland Northwest for a wood show.
The exhibit opens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue through the entire month of August.
For more information, visit artisanbarn.org.