WSU neuropsychology and aging lab opens participation call

The Washington State University neuropsychology and aging lab has opened participation for a study using sensor data to track routine behaviors, and temperature for 16 months. Participation is open to adults ages 50 and older. The sensors will not identify sounds, take visuals or identify personal information. Participants will receive a payment and there will be two neuropsychology reports, one at the beginning of the study and one at the end. For more information call (509) 335-4033.

Palouse to Cascade rail exhibit at Colfax Library

