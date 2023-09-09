WSU neuropsychology and aging lab opens participation call
The Washington State University neuropsychology and aging lab has opened participation for a study using sensor data to track routine behaviors, and temperature for 16 months. Participation is open to adults ages 50 and older. The sensors will not identify sounds, take visuals or identify personal information. Participants will receive a payment and there will be two neuropsychology reports, one at the beginning of the study and one at the end. For more information call (509) 335-4033.
Palouse to Cascade rail exhibit at Colfax Library
The Colfax Library opened a new exhibit on the Palouse to Cascades Rail Trail at the Center, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. The trail was part of the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad which is now part of the Great American Rail Trail which covers over 3,700 miles.
The Rosalia branch will have a celebration of railroad history Sept. 23 with a presentation and hike of the Rosalia concrete arch bridge. The exhibit will be open until Sept. 23 at the Colfax library.
Citywide yard sale Sept. 16 in Colfax
The Colfax Chamber of Commerce announced the citywide yard sale is scheduled for Sept. 16 in Colfax. The map will be available online at explorecolfax.com/city-wide-yard-sale starting Friday. Times and locations will be available on the map. To get a location listed, cost is $5 and residents should contact the Colfax Chamber of Commerce to purchase a listing
Shoppers should bring their own bags. For more information call the Colfax Chamber of Commerce at (509) 610-9028 or email colfaxchamber@gmail.com.