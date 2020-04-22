SEL announces two vice president positions filled
Two Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories employees have been promoted to the level of vice president of the company, SEL announced Tuesday.
Bryan MacDonald, who has been with SEL for 22 years, will become vice president of Information Services. Frank Harrill, who started with SEL in 2016, is vice president of the Operations Center and Security Team.
According to an SEL news release, MacDonald served many roles for the company and helped establish its computing infrastructure. Harrill served 20 years in the FBI where he led investigations of cyberattacks, terrorist incidents and other federal crimes.
Pullman Kiwanis honors PHS senior Leeper
The Kiwanis Club of Pullman has recognized Pullman High School senior Samuel Leeper with the club’s annual performing arts prize. Leeper, one of five high school senior nominees, received the $600 award for his dramatic and singing achievements.
Leeper has performed in Missoula Children’s Theater, Pullman Civic Theater, and spent three years in the Lincoln Middle School choir. Leeper was one of only three PHS students to attend the Washington Music Educators Association’s state program for four years, and performed a jazz solo at the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
Recipients of this award are encouraged to pursue performing arts, but are not required to advance educationally in performing arts. This is the second year of the award.
SEL, libraries team up for science kits
Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and Whitman County Library have announced free hands-on Brown Bag Science, Technology, Engineering, Math Kits to Colfax, Steptoe, Endicott, and St. John elementary students.
SEL granted $1,500 to give more than 400 kindergarten through sixth grade students two kits filled with materials needed to complete STEM-related design challenges and experiments.
Each kit includes a supply of materials supplied by Palouse STEAM Coalition’s annual drive to encourage students to enhance their designs or create an art project.
Students can submit pictures or videos of their creations from kits for a chance to win more STEM supplies and a virtual visit from SEL electric-fault-seeking mascot, Radio Ranger.
University of Idaho team looking for COVID-19 cure
The University of Idaho is working to identify a cure for coronaviruses, including COVID-19, which would shield human cells rather than attack viruses. The Department of Biological Sciences team expects to finish preliminary tests within a year, according to information from the UI.
The project is funded with $100,000 from a National Science Foundation EPSCoR grant issued to UI Department of Physics professor Marty Ytreberg. The team includes molecular modeling specialist and assistant professor Jagdish Patel, virologist Paul Rowley, and assistant professor and evolutionary biologist JT Van Leuven. The research is being conducted within the Institute for Modeling Collaboration and Innovation.
This project is funded with a $6 million National Science Foundation grant.
Pullman League of Women Voters sets May 12 presentation date
The Pullman League of Women Voters has rescheduled its FairVote Washington presentation for noon May 12. FairVote Washington is a nonpartisan nonprofit advocating for electoral reforms like ranked-choice voting, which they argue would give voters more choice.
The event likely will be hosted via Zoom, unless the Neill Public Library is open. If gatherings are available, the league will try to arrange an in-person presentation.